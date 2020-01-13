Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.14.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12. Five9 has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 474.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $422,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,464,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $818,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,852,072.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,570 shares of company stock worth $16,495,953. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,653,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after acquiring an additional 332,721 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 224,195 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.