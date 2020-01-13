Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FFIC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flushing Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $591.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 7,626.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 112,411 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 298.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 60,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 668,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.