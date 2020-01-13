First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Defiance Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Defiance Financial has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. Analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.