Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXTR. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of EXTR opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

