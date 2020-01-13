ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Underweight”

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $72.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $708,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,041,576.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,396 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ExlService by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

