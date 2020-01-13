eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 target price on eHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised eHealth to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.91.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH opened at $92.63 on Friday. eHealth has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 147.03 and a beta of 1.16.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $104,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after purchasing an additional 127,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,592,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,441,000.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.