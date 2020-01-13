eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 target price on eHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised eHealth to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.91.
EHTH opened at $92.63 on Friday. eHealth has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 147.03 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $104,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after purchasing an additional 127,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,592,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,441,000.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
