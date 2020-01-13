DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $237.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 791.00 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $242.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,254,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $817,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,926 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,855 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,056,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

