Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) PT at $56.20

Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised GDS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 93.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. GDS has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -101.24 and a beta of 3.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.94 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

