Analysts Set Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) PT at GBX 2,719.22

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,719.22 ($35.77).

RDSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Main First Bank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of RDSA stock opened at GBX 2,267 ($29.82) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 902.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,233.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,349.96. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.95%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

