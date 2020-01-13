Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWST. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $198.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,368.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

