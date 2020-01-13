Insight Chain Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Insight Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00005745 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $24.68 and $24.43. Insight Chain has a market capitalization of $162.88 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insight Chain has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00037851 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00325403 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012360 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012538 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

Insight Chain is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

