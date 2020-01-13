Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 4,827 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $295,364.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,036.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,714 shares of company stock worth $10,607,638 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

