Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.
CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.79.
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85.
In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 4,827 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $295,364.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,036.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,714 shares of company stock worth $10,607,638 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
