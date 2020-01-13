Analysts Set Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price at $331.83

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.35.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura increased their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,712 shares of company stock worth $12,554,146. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,199,000 after acquiring an additional 504,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after buying an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after buying an additional 812,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after buying an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $339.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.67. Adobe has a 52 week low of $231.96 and a 52 week high of $343.36. The firm has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

