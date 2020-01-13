Omnitude 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $606,781.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Omnitude token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $423,636.00 and $606,781.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Omnitude

Omnitude’s launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

