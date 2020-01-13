Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $25.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $785.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,784,981. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.