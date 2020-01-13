Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 855.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 855.88 ($11.26).

LAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 739 ($9.72) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Land Securities Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

In related news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 958.89 ($12.61) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 962.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 874.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.11%.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

