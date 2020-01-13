Patron (PAT) Market Capitalization Tops $81,855.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Patron token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, CoinBene and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $81,855.00 and approximately $175.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.02006632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00121761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patron

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,837,619 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Exrates, IDAX, CoinBene, HitBTC, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

