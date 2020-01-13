PAL Network Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One PAL Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, DEx.top and DDEX. PAL Network has a market capitalization of $207,855.00 and approximately $832.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAL Network has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.02006632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00121761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAL Network Token Profile

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET . The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network . The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet . The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bilaxy, DOBI trade, DDEX, IDEX, CoinBene, CPDAX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

