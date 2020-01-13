TROY Hits Market Cap of $7.95 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One TROY token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TROY has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. TROY has a total market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.02006632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00121761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TROY Token Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

