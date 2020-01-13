Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) to Hold

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Monster Beverage have outperformed the industry in the past three months, thanks to continued strength in the energy drinks category. Moreover, the company reported impressive results in third-quarter 2019, fueled by growth at Monster Energy brand’s energy drinks internationally and strength in its Reign Total Body Fuel drinks. It is experiencing robust growth in the international markets, which is aiding performance. Its efforts for product innovation and launches also bode well. Further, it is optimistic about the alignment with Coca-Cola’s bottlers and is progressing well with the transitioning of the Monster Energy brand to Coke bottlers. However, unfavorable geographic and product mix as well as higher operating expenses are putting pressure on margins. Higher payroll costs and adverse currency are other deterrents.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $65.34 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,017.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 469.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

