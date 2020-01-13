GoldMint (MNTP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $283.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $312,736.00 and $283.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002018 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.02006632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00121761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

