Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

NYSE FOR opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $956.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

