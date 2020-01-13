Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 60.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Exelon stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

