Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,866,000 after buying an additional 1,843,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after buying an additional 866,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after buying an additional 677,607 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,691,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $59.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

