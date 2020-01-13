Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 5,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.26.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $310.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.43. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $312.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.