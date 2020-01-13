Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.