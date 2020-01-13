KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Investar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Investar by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Investar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Investar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price target on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $24.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $238.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. Investar Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

