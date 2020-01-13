BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,962,313,000 after purchasing an additional 777,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,310,000 after purchasing an additional 231,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,392,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,355 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

UTX stock opened at $151.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $108.62 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $138.60.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.