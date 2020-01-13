Viridian Ria LLC Purchases Shares of 2,167 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 36,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $115.95 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $95.07 and a 1 year high of $116.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

