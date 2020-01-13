30,758 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $581,574.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,645 shares in the company, valued at $29,501,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,155 shares of company stock worth $4,701,393. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

