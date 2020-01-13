Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27).

A number of research firms have commented on NDRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NDRA stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

