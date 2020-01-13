Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 747 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 196,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,846,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.77 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $194.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.78 and a 200-day moving average of $179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.42.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

