F3Logic LLC Has $10.75 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $129.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $103.85 and a 52 week high of $130.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

