Brokerages Expect Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.29. Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.51 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.58%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

MESA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.64 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $279.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

