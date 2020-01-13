SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 1.6% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.31% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,464,000 after buying an additional 364,755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 653.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 228,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 144,527 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 933,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after buying an additional 53,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $48.03.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9578 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

