Zacks: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Mueller Industries an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

MLI opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $46,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,465.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 73,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Industries (MLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.