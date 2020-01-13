California Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.7% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

HD stock opened at $224.22 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $172.00 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.36 and its 200 day moving average is $221.81. The firm has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

