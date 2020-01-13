Zacks: FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. FBL Financial Group’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FFG. Raymond James raised shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

FFG stock opened at $58.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.96 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FBL Financial Group (FFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.