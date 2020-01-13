Diligent Investors LLC Sells 179 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total transaction of $729,524.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.31, for a total transaction of $140,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,531 shares of company stock worth $1,696,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $165.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PS Business Parks Inc has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.46.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

