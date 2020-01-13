Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,672 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $95.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $95.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

