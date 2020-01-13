Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Position Reduced by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 3.3% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 165.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $82.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

