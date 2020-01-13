Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.5566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.