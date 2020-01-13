Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Diligent Investors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after buying an additional 1,615,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.42.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $381.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $194.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.