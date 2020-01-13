Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 349.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $37,525,076.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,259,764.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 453,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,261,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,880,823 shares of company stock worth $1,793,234,775 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

