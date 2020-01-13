Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.21% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $281,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $299.26 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $300.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

