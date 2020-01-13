BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 555 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

OMC stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

