Triad Investment Management Buys 1,745 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources accounts for 2.8% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 48,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

