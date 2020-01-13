Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,129 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,618,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,875 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,088,000 after purchasing an additional 670,700 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,021,000 after purchasing an additional 466,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,185,000 after purchasing an additional 319,694 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $119.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day moving average is $113.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $121.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9093 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

