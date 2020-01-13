FLC Capital Advisors Has $119,000 Position in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $84,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 60.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $9.13 on Monday. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 4.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. The business had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $3,099,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,695. Insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

