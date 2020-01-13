FLC Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.